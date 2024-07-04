Three arrested in Perama shipyard repair zone over workers’ injury 

Three employees of a private shipbuilding repair company in Perama’s repair zone were arrested on Thursday after three workers suffered burns to their hands, while trying to put out a fire that broke out on the open deck of a cargo ship.

The three men – the company’s representative, the work safety technician and the operator of the pipe cutting tool – are facing charges of negligent bodily harm and violation of laws on the health and safety of workers.

According to the Coast Guard, the workers, aged 60, 42 and 33, were taken to the Attikon University General Hospital for treatment and were later released.

The Perama Port Department is conducting the preliminary investigation.