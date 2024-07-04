NEWS

Man in Crete admits to killing relative during celebration

Man in Crete admits to killing relative during celebration
File photo.

A 32-year-old man allegedly told police he accidentally killed a 36-year-old relative during a celebration in Lasithi, Crete, a local news portal reported on Thursday.

He is facing charges of homicide and violating laws on firearms.

The arrest came after police said on Wednesday it was searching for the suspect in the deadly shooting of a 36-year-old man whose body was found by two women in the Katharo area of Lasithi. The deceased bore gunshot wounds. 

According to the news report, the suspect told police he was at gathering of animal breeders in the area to help with the shearing of the sheep. In the afternoon they held a celebration where some of the people in attendance fired shots in the air. The suspect said his gun misfired, hitting the victim in the chest. 

He was transferred to a hospital in Agios Nikolaos where doctors confirmed his death. 

 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three arrested in Perama shipyard repair zone over workers’ injury 
NEWS

Three arrested in Perama shipyard repair zone over workers’ injury 

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Crete
NEWS

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Crete

Drone operator arrested for allegedly causing East Attica wildfire
NEWS

Drone operator arrested for allegedly causing East Attica wildfire

Escape averted from capital’s Korydallos Prison
NEWS

Escape averted from capital’s Korydallos Prison

Four detained over East Attica fire
NEWS

Four detained over East Attica fire

Murder investigation focuses on Mykonos
NEWS

Murder investigation focuses on Mykonos