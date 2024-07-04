Man in Crete admits to killing relative during celebration

A 32-year-old man allegedly told police he accidentally killed a 36-year-old relative during a celebration in Lasithi, Crete, a local news portal reported on Thursday.

He is facing charges of homicide and violating laws on firearms.

The arrest came after police said on Wednesday it was searching for the suspect in the deadly shooting of a 36-year-old man whose body was found by two women in the Katharo area of Lasithi. The deceased bore gunshot wounds.

According to the news report, the suspect told police he was at gathering of animal breeders in the area to help with the shearing of the sheep. In the afternoon they held a celebration where some of the people in attendance fired shots in the air. The suspect said his gun misfired, hitting the victim in the chest.

He was transferred to a hospital in Agios Nikolaos where doctors confirmed his death.