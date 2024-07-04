Education Ministry says it will hire 10,000 teachers of all school levels

The Ministry of Education announced on Thursday it will hire 10,000 professors of all specialties at all levels of school education before the start of the 2024-2025 school year, aiming at upgrading the quality of public education and enhancing inclusive education.

The 4,451 appointments will cover vacancies due to the departure of permanent teachers, based on the fiscal rule providing for one recruitment for one departure.

According to the relevant ministries, the exit of permanent teachers and members of special educational staff amounted to 4,050 after the end of the school year 2023-2024, and the already existing gaps due to departures of permanent educational staff during the school year 2022-2023 amounted to 401.

In addition, 5,549 new positions have been planned.

The total cost, amounting to 110 million euros, will be covered exclusively by national resources that have been allocated for the recruitment of substitute teachers until now.

[AMNA]