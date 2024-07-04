NEWS

Drone operator charged with arson in East Attica blaze

A prosecutor on Thursday charged a 35-year-old man with unintended arson over a wildfire that started in the Glyka Nera area of East Attica on Wednesday. 

The man is alleged to be one of the four people arrested by police on Wednesday. The suspects are said to have been flying a drone that fell in the area, causing the blaze.

The prosecutor said the crime, which is a misdemeanor, was aggravated by the fact that the fire spread over a large area.

The 35-year-old also received an administrative fine of 4,675 euros.

