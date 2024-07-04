Seven suspects arrested over arson attacks on synagogue and hotel

The Hellenic Police’s antiterrorist unit arrested seven people for allegedly conducting arson attacks against a synagogue and a hotel, it was announced on Thursday.

Four individuals are accused of an arson attack against a hotel on May 15, while the other three are accused of an attack against a synagogue on June 18.

The suspects have been charged, among other things, with intentional arson which could have endangered human life, with racist characteristics.

Five suspects were remanded in custody pending trial, while two others were released on bail.