Famous Greek singer investigated for money laundering and tax evasion

A famous Greek singer is under scrutiny by a prosecutor and relevant authorities for money laundering and tax evasion amounting to 1.5 million euros.

The financial prosecutor initiated the probe approximately a month ago, investigating the singer and a company he owns that is unrelated to his professional activities. This followed findings from a longer-running investigation by the Anti-Money Laundering Independent Authority.

According to sources, the authority has already seized property and real estate assets after months of investigation into the money laundering and tax evasion allegations. The investigation began after the singer submitted suspiciously low income tax forms over the past five years, declaring only €50,000 annually despite his successful career in high-society venues and clubs.

Sources say the prosecutor’s investigation will assess the involvement of third parties in the case.

The singer’s identity has not been officially confirmed by the authorities.

