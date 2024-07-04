Sailing boat abandoned near Skopelos after signaling SOS

A touristic sailing boat was abandoned Thursday at noon off the island of Skopelos due to a problematic rudder.

According to local news site skiathoslife.gr, the sailing boat had ten passengers on board and signaled SOS after realizing the issue. A commercial Seajet vessel happened to be passing nearby and was called to the rescue. The coast guard also rushed to the scene.

The sailing boat was safely towed, and the ten passengers, all of Bulgarian descent, are in good health.