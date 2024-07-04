NEWS

Public health agency develops action plan for bird flu 

Public health agency develops action plan for bird flu 

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Thursday said that it has developed an action plan for bird flu (H5N1) in the event that it spreads to humans.

EODY notes that although the current risk to public health is low, cases have been reported recently among farm workers in the United States, increasing the likelihood of human-to-human transmission of the virus in the future.

As a result, EODY is closely monitoring the situation and taking measures “to increase readiness for early detection and response in case of human cases.”

The organization said it conducted a tabletop exercise, under the supervision of a World Health Organization representative, for managing a potential H5N1 bird flu outbreak among humans to assess the effectiveness of its plan.

Health Science

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece lagging behind in clinical research
NEWS

Greece lagging behind in clinical research

Experts sound alarm over shisha use among young people
NEWS

Experts sound alarm over shisha use among young people

Antimicrobial resistance spreading fear
NEWS

Antimicrobial resistance spreading fear

Authorities launch website for citizens to report on anti-smoking law violations
NEWS

Authorities launch website for citizens to report on anti-smoking law violations

Concern over whooping cough surge
NEWS

Concern over whooping cough surge

Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled since May, expert says
NEWS

Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled since May, expert says