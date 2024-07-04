Public health agency develops action plan for bird flu 

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Thursday said that it has developed an action plan for bird flu (H5N1) in the event that it spreads to humans.

EODY notes that although the current risk to public health is low, cases have been reported recently among farm workers in the United States, increasing the likelihood of human-to-human transmission of the virus in the future.

As a result, EODY is closely monitoring the situation and taking measures “to increase readiness for early detection and response in case of human cases.”

The organization said it conducted a tabletop exercise, under the supervision of a World Health Organization representative, for managing a potential H5N1 bird flu outbreak among humans to assess the effectiveness of its plan.