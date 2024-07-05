NHS doctors can go private under certain conditions

Doctors and dentists of the National Health System will soon be able to do private work outside their regular working hours and on-call duties provided that the operation of the public hospital where they work is not disturbed and that they do not divert patients from National Health System clinics, according to a decision signed on Thursday by Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

The move seeks to make the public system more attractive to doctors, who will now have the opportunity to increase their salaries.

The doctors concerned will have to obtain special authorization – for a six-month period – from the director or president of the hospital where they work or the director of the hospital’s medical service. Applications must be submitted during the second half of December and May.

This year applications will be submitted within the first 20 days of the ministerial decision’s publication and will concern the second half of 2024.