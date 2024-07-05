Prison officer suspended

A police officer who was arrested for participating in a criminal organization that imported drugs, cellphones and money into Ioannina Prison in northwestern Greece was suspended by Hellenic Police Headquarters on Thursday. According to a relevant announcement, an internal investigation into the police officer’s activities has been ordered.

He was arrested along with three staff members and two inmates during a major police raid at the prison on Wednesday.

The investigation into the case began in January, after a complaint was filed regarding the existence of a criminal organization, which is believed to have been active since April 2023, if not earlier.