NEWS

Prison officer suspended

Prison officer suspended
[AMNA]

A police officer who was arrested for participating in a criminal organization that imported drugs, cellphones and money into Ioannina Prison in northwestern Greece was suspended by Hellenic Police Headquarters on Thursday. According to a relevant announcement, an internal investigation into the police officer’s activities has been ordered. 

He was arrested along with three staff members and two inmates during a major police raid at the prison on Wednesday.

The investigation into the case began in January, after a complaint was filed regarding the existence of a criminal organization, which is believed to have been active since April 2023, if not earlier. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Authorities investigate financial activities of murdered land surveyor
NEWS

Authorities investigate financial activities of murdered land surveyor

Famous Greek singer investigated for money laundering and tax evasion
NEWS

Famous Greek singer investigated for money laundering and tax evasion

Seven suspects arrested over arson attacks on synagogue and hotel
NEWS

Seven suspects arrested over arson attacks on synagogue and hotel

Drone operator charged with arson in East Attica blaze
NEWS

Drone operator charged with arson in East Attica blaze

Two Halkidiki teens accused of sexually harassing younger boy
NEWS

Two Halkidiki teens accused of sexually harassing younger boy

Elderly man beaten by son dies in hospital
NEWS

Elderly man beaten by son dies in hospital