Authorities investigate financial activities of murdered land surveyor

Anti-Money Laundering Authority is investigating the financial activities of the 54-year-old surveyor who was murdered in northern Athens on Tuesday, it was reported on Thursday.

The authority is examining the victim’s financial situation, looking for potential evidence that may lead to the perpetrator.

According to the public broadcaster (ERT), individuals who had a business relationship with the 54-year-old are also being investigated.

Meanwhile, the murder investigation continues in Mykonos and Athens. Hellenic Police’s homicide unit has taken statements from businesspeople who collaborated with the victim on Mykonos.

The police also searched the house where the 54-year-old surveyor stayed when he visited Mykonos. Investigators have reportedly found a laptop belonging to the victim, which has been transferred to forensic laboratories for analysis.