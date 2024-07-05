Seven OSE employees investigated for leaking audio after Tempe train crash

Seven employees from the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) are being summoned by the prosecutor as suspects for violating confidentiality rules by leaking audio recordings between a train driver and a stationmaster immediately after the railway crash at Tempe in central Greece in February 2023.

Among those summoned are the CEO of the organization, senior officials, and other employees of OSE. The preliminary prosecutorial investigation found that they collectively breached confidentiality by making the audio recordings of the fatal collision public.

The prosecutor’s investigation is focused solely on the leak of the audio recordings and not on allegations of tampering. To determine any potential tampering, the prosecutor would need the original conversations for comparison, which are currently held by the investigating judge in Larissa. Judicial sources explain that this comparison should be conducted by the judicial authority in Larissa.

The investigation did not identify criminal responsibilities for those who released the recordings. According to the law, the disclosure must harm the state or another party to constitute a violation.