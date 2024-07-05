Michalis Pikramenos appointed president of Greece’s Council of State

Michalis Pikramenos has been named president of the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court. Pikramenos, a strong advocate for reforms in the country’s justice system, had served as vice president for the past six years.

Pikramenos, who is also a professor of Administrative Law at the Law School of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, was selected following a proposal to the cabinet by Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis. His appointment comes at a crucial time as the conservative government prepares a new legal framework for the court’s operation.

He will serve as president for three years, through 2027.

In his comments, Pikramenos said that he will seek “to strengthen the institutions of independence and accountability of judges, and also to improve the efficiency of the administration of justice for the benefit of the citizen, society and democracy.”