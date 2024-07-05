NEWS

Migrant smuggler opens fire on Greek coastguard vessel, reports say

File photo. [Shutterstock]

A Greek coastguard vessel came under fire from a boat carrying undocumented migrants in the eastern Aegean, according to reports Friday.

According to the same reports, the incident occurred as the coastguard vessel approached the migrant boat near the island of Chios. An individual, believed to be the smuggler, brandished a gun and fired at least three shots, one of which is said to have struck the coastguard vessel.

The migrant boat subsequently fled towards the Turkish coast, the reports said.

The incident has not been officially confirmed.

Migration

