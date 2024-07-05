12-year-old transferred to reformatory for alleged sexual abuse of 9-year-old

A 12-year-old boy accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old has been transferred to the Papafio Foundation Child Care Center in Thessaloniki. The move followed his testimony before a child psychologist on Friday.

The boy admitted to sexual contact with the 9-year-old, confirmed by forensic examination, but denied the charges, claiming it was consensual. The magistrate has yet to decide the length of his stay at Papafio.

The case emerged after the 9-year-old’s grandfather filed a complaint. The 12-year-old’s guardians were temporarily arrested but have since been released without restrictions.