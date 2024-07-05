Greek singer Antonis Remos denies tax evasion allegations

Greek singer Antonis Remos strongly denies tax evasion and money laundering allegations on Friday and said he has instructed his lawyers to contest the accusations.

The Athens News Agency (AMNA) reported on Thursday that an economic prosecutor has ordered an investigation into a high-profile case involving Remos, concerning an alleged 1.5 million euros in unpaid taxes.

In a statement, Remos denied any illegal activity, asserting that he has always complied with tax regulations and undergone numerous audits without issues. He criticized the spread of what he described as misleading information and pledged full cooperation with the investigation, while continuing his scheduled performances.

“I am not a defendant; I am under investigation. I will continue working and will not cancel any of my concerts,” he said in a statement.

“I categorically declare that I have never committed tax evasion, and I have been subjected to many audits by the tax authorities, without being found guilty of any wrongdoing,” he added.