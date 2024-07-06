Tax office freezes assets of famous Greek singer Antonis Remos

Antonis Remos (right) performs with Anna Vissi at a concert in Cyprus in 2018.

The Money Laundering Authority has reportedly found that the famous singer Antonis Remos allegedly concealed an income of 1.3 million euros to avoid tax and has proceeded to freeze his assets amounting 1.5 million euros.

The investigation was launched several months ago and its findings were set out in a 20-page report. It was submitted to the prosecutor’s office on June 11.

Sources close to the investigation say that the singer was paid a sum approaching 1.3 million euros in order to commission a renewable energy company on behalf of a third party active in the renewable energy market.

According to the same sources, even though the sale was not completed, the singer did not declare the money to the tax authorities. Instead, an amount was given as an informal loan to a well-known businessman who is allegedly being investigated for money laundering.