NEWS

Tax office freezes assets of famous Greek singer Antonis Remos

Tax office freezes assets of famous Greek singer Antonis Remos
Antonis Remos (right) performs with Anna Vissi at a concert in Cyprus in 2018.

The Money Laundering Authority has reportedly found that the famous singer Antonis Remos allegedly concealed an income of 1.3 million euros to avoid tax and has proceeded to freeze his assets amounting 1.5 million euros.

The investigation was launched several months ago and its findings were set out in a 20-page report. It was submitted to the prosecutor’s office on June 11. 

Sources close to the investigation say that the singer was paid a sum approaching 1.3 million euros in order to commission a renewable energy company on behalf of a third party active in the renewable energy market.

According to the same sources, even though the sale was not completed, the singer did not declare the money to the tax authorities. Instead, an amount was given as an informal loan to a well-known businessman who is allegedly being investigated for money laundering. 

Crime Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspect detained in murder case of civil engineer
NEWS

Suspect detained in murder case of civil engineer

Five injured in mass brawl on island of Zakynthos
NEWS

Five injured in mass brawl on island of Zakynthos

Singer arrested on Rhodes over alleged assault
NEWS

Singer arrested on Rhodes over alleged assault

12-year-old transferred to reformatory for alleged sexual abuse of 9-year-old
NEWS

12-year-old transferred to reformatory for alleged sexual abuse of 9-year-old

Seven arrested for attacks on Jewish targets
ANTI-TERRORISM

Seven arrested for attacks on Jewish targets

Prison officer suspended
NEWS

Prison officer suspended