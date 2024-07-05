Five injured in mass brawl on island of Zakynthos

Five people were injured during a bloody fight involving 14 people in the area of ​​Laganas on the popular Ionian Sea island of Zakynthos early Friday morning.

Police, who announced the arrest of 12 people (11 Greeks and one foreign national), aged between 17 and 23, said everything started in a store between six people on one side and eight people on the other.

Four of the injured people (aged 17 to 21) suffered stab wounds from a knife wielded by a 20-year-old, while another person, aged 20, was injured by punches and kicks, according to the police statement.

All those arrested have been charged for their involvement in a physical altercation, while some of them were charged with attempted murder and violation of the Weapons Act and causing grievous bodily harm.

​​​​​​Local police authorities confiscated the knife as well as nine mobile phones from those involved as part of a preliminary investigation.