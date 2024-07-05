NEWS

Singer arrested on Rhodes over alleged assault

Police on the island of Rhodes arrested a well-known singer following an alleged assault on a local businessman’s wife at a restaurant.

According to reports, in the early hours of Friday, the 43-year-old singer was performing at the venue when he allegedly made derogatory remarks to a 32-year-old woman. After his performance, he reportedly approached her, verbally abused her and pushed her into a chair, causing scratches and bruises. The woman’s husband intervened and restrained the singer, who continued to verbally assault both of them as they left.

Crime

