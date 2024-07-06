NEWS

Suspect detained in murder case of civil engineer

In a significant breakthrough in the murder investigation of 54-year-old civil engineer Panagiotis Stathis, who was gunned down on June 2 outside the offices of his company in Neo Psychiko in northern Athens, authorities have taken a suspect into custody late Friday night.

According to sources, the suspect is a Greek national with a criminal record. He has previously been involved in the high-profile kidnapping case of late shipowner Pericles Panagopoulos in 2009.

An arrest warrant is expected to be issued for the man, charging him with involvement in the surveyor’s murder.

The police managed to track the suspect through security camera footage. The surveillance footage followed the route of a black scooter ridden by the murder suspect. This led the investigators to an apartment complex parking lot, where they observed the suspect allegedly transferring to another scooter.

This second scooter was traced back to the apprehended man, sealing his connection to the crime and leading to his detainment by the authorities. Further developments are anticipated as the investigation continues.

