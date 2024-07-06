NEWS

Grandmother bitten by snake under grandchild’s crib in Larissa

Grandmother bitten by snake under grandchild’s crib in Larissa
File photo.

A woman was bit by a snake that was hiding under her 2-year-old grandchild’s crib on Saturday.

The snake, which was reportedly a viper, entered the house through an open door.

The incident occurred in a country house in the area of Skotina, Larissa, in central Greece.

According to local reports, the grandmother saw the snake in the bedroom and tried to kill it by first throwing a jacket over it. But it pulled its head out of the garment and bit her finger.

The woman apparently suffered excruciating pain while her body was swollen when she arrived at Katerini Hospital, where she received the appropriate treatment.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Seven OSE employees investigated for leaking audio after Tempe train crash
NEWS

Seven OSE employees investigated for leaking audio after Tempe train crash

Three arrested in Perama shipyard repair zone over workers’ injury 
NEWS

Three arrested in Perama shipyard repair zone over workers’ injury 

Woman’s body recovered from sea in Argolida
NEWS

Woman’s body recovered from sea in Argolida

Pilot abandons Mirage fighter jet during taxiing
NEWS

Pilot abandons Mirage fighter jet during taxiing

Five injured as ferry crashes into harbor of Folegandros island
NEWS

Five injured as ferry crashes into harbor of Folegandros island

Girl, 13, killed by lightning on beach
NEWS

Girl, 13, killed by lightning on beach