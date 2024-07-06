Grandmother bitten by snake under grandchild’s crib in Larissa

A woman was bit by a snake that was hiding under her 2-year-old grandchild’s crib on Saturday.

The snake, which was reportedly a viper, entered the house through an open door.

The incident occurred in a country house in the area of Skotina, Larissa, in central Greece.

According to local reports, the grandmother saw the snake in the bedroom and tried to kill it by first throwing a jacket over it. But it pulled its head out of the garment and bit her finger.

The woman apparently suffered excruciating pain while her body was swollen when she arrived at Katerini Hospital, where she received the appropriate treatment.