Marriage, baptism, divorce papers at a click

The Ministry of Digital Governance is developing express procedures for the issue of marriage licenses, baptisms, and divorce dissolutions with the blessings of the Church.

By the end of the year, citizens will be able to conduct transactions with the Church of Greece and complete all essential procedures for the performance of a sacrament from their computer via gov.gr, free of bureaucracy.

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou described in comments to the Athens-Macedonia News Agency “a very ambitious and necessary effort for further simplification of procedures launched by the Ministry of Digital Governance and the Church of Greece.”

“Procedures such as those related to religious marriages and baptisms, procedures that are currently done only by visiting a church, will be done digitally by the end of the year,” he added.