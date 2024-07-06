NEWS

Police arrest suspect in engineer’s murder

Police arrest suspect in engineer’s murder
[Intime]

A 44-year-old with a criminal record has been arrested for the murder of topographical engineer Panagiotis Stathis.

Video from surveillance cameras helped identify the suspect.

After the murder, in the suburban district of Neo Psychico, last Tuesday, the suspect had driven a scooter to the eastern Athens suburb of Zografou, where he parked it and took off with a larger motorbike.

Both vehicle have been impounded and are being examined at Hellenic Police’s crime labs.

The suspect is said to have been in the abduction of shipowner Periklis Panagopoulos, in January 2009.

He has also been involved, according to police, in beatings, robberies and extortion of businessmen. Police sources have also described him as an enforcer on behalf of known criminals.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hammer falls for arson by negligence
ENVIRONMENT

Hammer falls for arson by negligence

Tax office freezes assets of famous Greek singer Antonis Remos
NEWS

Tax office freezes assets of famous Greek singer Antonis Remos

Suspect detained in murder case of civil engineer
NEWS

Suspect detained in murder case of civil engineer

Five injured in mass brawl on island of Zakynthos
NEWS

Five injured in mass brawl on island of Zakynthos

Singer arrested on Rhodes over alleged assault
NEWS

Singer arrested on Rhodes over alleged assault

12-year-old transferred to reformatory for alleged sexual abuse of 9-year-old
NEWS

12-year-old transferred to reformatory for alleged sexual abuse of 9-year-old