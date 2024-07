The Greek frigate Psara thwarted a Houthi drone attack on Sunday morning against a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden.

According to military sources, Psara, which is participates in the EUNAVFOR ASPIDES operation, used both an anti-drone system and its gun to engage four UAVs. Two of the UAVs were shot down, while the others retreated. The frigate continues its mission as usual, the same sources noted.