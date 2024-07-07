Two beachgoers die in northern Greece

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTwo beachgoers, a 78-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman died on Saturday in northern Greece. \r\nThe man was found unconscious on Paliouri Beach in Kassandra, Halkidiki. He was taken to the Health Center of Kassandra, where he was pronounced dead. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe woman was found unconscious on Plaka Beach in Litohoro, Pieria. She was pronounced dead at the Health Center of Litohoro. \r\nIn both cases, investigations have been opened by the Coast Guard and autopsies have been ordered.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n