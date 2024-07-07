NEWS

Two beachgoers die in northern Greece

Two beachgoers die in northern Greece

Two beachgoers, a 78-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman died on Saturday in northern Greece. 

The man was found unconscious on Paliouri Beach in Kassandra, Halkidiki. He was taken to the Health Center of Kassandra, where he was pronounced dead. 

The woman was found unconscious on Plaka Beach in Litohoro, Pieria. She was pronounced dead at the Health Center of Litohoro. 

In both cases, investigations have been opened by the Coast Guard and autopsies have been ordered.

Beach Swimming Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Woman’s body recovered from sea in Argolida
NEWS

Woman’s body recovered from sea in Argolida

Rhodes beach bar puts illegal sunbeds in the sea, again
ENVIRONMENT

Rhodes beach bar puts illegal sunbeds in the sea, again

Frigate Psara thwarts drone attack in Gulf of Aden
NEWS

Frigate Psara thwarts drone attack in Gulf of Aden

Marriage, baptism, divorce papers at a click
DIGITAL SERVICES

Marriage, baptism, divorce papers at a click

Police arrest suspect in engineer’s murder
NEWS

Police arrest suspect in engineer’s murder

Grandmother bitten by snake under grandchild’s crib in Larissa
NEWS

Grandmother bitten by snake under grandchild’s crib in Larissa