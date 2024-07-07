Alleged murderer of surveyor to testify on Thursday

The 44-year-old man accused of murdering the 54-year-old surveyor in Psychiko will appear before an investigative magistrate on Thursday to testify.

The suspect was transported under strict security measures to the Evelpidon courthouse shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday. There, he requested time to prepare his defense against the murder charges. His request was accepted and as a result, his testimony was rescheduled for Thursday.

The key element that led to his arrest was extensive video footage collected by the police. Authorities found that after the murder, the suspect arrived in the Zografou area of Athens on a black scooter, parked it in an apartment building’s parking lot and switched to his own motorcycle.

Both the 44-year-old’s motorcycle and the scooter used in the murder have been found and taken to the police forensic laboratories.

According to the public broadcaster ERT, his partner revealed to the police that months ago they had traveled to Mykonos, where the 44-year-old had meetings with people for “business,” as he had told her.

It is reported that she identified one of these individuals in photos shown to her. This individual is being investigated by the police, which has sent a team to Mykonos to find the masterminds behind the surveyor’s murder.