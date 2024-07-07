Authorities dismantle criminal organization extorting businesses

Authorities dismantled a criminal organization extorting business owners to avoid administrative fines and inspections, it was reported on Sunday.

Police have arrested 14 people, including nine public officials. The suspects face multiple charges, including forming a criminal organization, extortion, and bribery. It is estimated that the gang operated since January 2023, with annual profits exceeding 700,000 euros.

They primarily extorted hotels and restaurants in Athens by offering protection to avoid administrative fines, conducting targeted inspections, and then blackmailing businesses to prevent future inspections or fines.

Members of the organization included a head of a municipal authority and employees from other public services in the Attica region.

The blackmailing ring was uncovered after authorities investigated a complaint about a private individual collaborating with municipal employees to extort business owners.

Athens Municipal Authority announced that all involved employees are immediately suspended.