PM Mitsotakis lists restoring National Health System as top priority

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis listed the restoration of the National Health System (ESY) as one of his government’s top priorities in his customary weekly Facebook post on Sunday.

“The restoration of the ESY is one of our major priorities. We support and strengthen it in every way, not only in terms of infrastructure but also in human resources,” said Mitsotakis, adding that on Thursday his government signed two important decisions.

The first allows ESY doctors to also provide private services, while the second introduces new incentives to fill doctor vacancies in remote Greek islands.

According to Mitsotakis, these two decisions will help address the exodus of doctors to the private sector, while also tackling doctor shortages.