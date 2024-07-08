Video shows start of Marathon fire

A video posted on X by the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vasilis Kikilias, on Monday, shows the start of the fire in Marathon, east Attica.

“We see the start of the fire that broke out today afternoon in Marathona,” Kikilias stated, adding that the fire was controlled within 20 minutes by the the fire service.

“The state mechanism is always on alert,” he concluded.

Βλέπουμε την έναρξη της #πυρκαγιάς που ξέσπασε σήμερα το μεσημέρι στο Μαραθώνα, την επικίνδυνη εξέλιξή της και την άμεση επέμβαση τριών ελικοπτέρων και επίγειων δυνάμεων και την οριοθέτησή της μέσα σε μόλις 20 λεπτά. Ο κρατικός μηχανισμός είναι πάντα σε αυξημένη εγρήγορση. Οι… pic.twitter.com/qwQmTqfZmn — Vassilis Kikilias (@Vkikilias) July 8, 2024