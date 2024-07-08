NEWS

Video shows start of Marathon fire

Video shows start of Marathon fire
[AP]

A video posted on X by the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vasilis Kikilias, on Monday, shows the start of the fire in Marathon, east Attica.

“We see the start of the fire that broke out today afternoon in Marathona,” Kikilias stated, adding that the fire was controlled within 20 minutes by the the fire service. 

“The state mechanism is always on alert,” he concluded. 

Environment Fire Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Drone operator arrested for allegedly causing East Attica wildfire
NEWS

Drone operator arrested for allegedly causing East Attica wildfire

EIB to bolster civil protection in Greece with new €220 mln loan
ENVIRONMENT

EIB to bolster civil protection in Greece with new €220 mln loan

New plan for natural disasters
NEWS

New plan for natural disasters

PM unveils four-pronged eco-protection strategy
CLIMATE CHANGE

PM unveils four-pronged eco-protection strategy

Climate-warming gases being smuggled into Europe, investigation says
ENVIRONMENT

Climate-warming gases being smuggled into Europe, investigation says

Save seagrass meadows, HCMR study says
NEWS

Save seagrass meadows, HCMR study says