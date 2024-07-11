No taxis in Athens on Thursday

Athens taxi drivers will pull off the capital’s streets on Thursday, their union, SATA said. The strike started at 6 a.m. and will end at the same time on Friday.

Taxi drivers will hold a protest rally at the Transport Ministry starting on Spyrou Patsi & Athinon Avenue near the city center at 9.30 a.m.

SATA is reacting to an amendment announced by the government to crack down on violations of drivers who provide tourist services, which, the union says, is designed to favor big companies.

“The government did not understand the message that the sector and the Greek people sent on June 9,” SATA says. “It continues unabated the task of destroying an entire industry in favor of the cartels.”