Suspect arrested for murder of Mykonos surveyor to testify Thursday

An ambulance and police car at the scene of the murder Tuesday morning of a 54-year-old civil engineer, who was gunned down by a unknown assailant driving a scooter outside his office in the northern Athens suburb of Psychiko. [Dimitris Sarelas/Intime News]

A 44-year-old man arrested over last week’s murder of 54-year-old engineer/surveyor Panagiotis Stathis in Athens, is expected t appear before an investigative magistrate n Thursday.

The suspect, with links to organized crime on Mykonos, was arrested on Wednesday. According to the case file against him, he had been part of a racket involved in homicides and kidnappings – including that of shipowner Pericles Panagopoulos – as well as extortion and planting explosive devices.

According to information from state run broadcaster ERT, the 44-year-old will argue that neither of the two murder weapons has been found, nor any amount of money that could justify the actions attributed to him.

As the investigation continues, authorities are focusing on the suspect’s mobile phones that were confiscated during his arrest and his bank accounts.

Stathis was gunned down outside his Athens office in Psychiko, Police investigating the case focused on his professional activities on the island, which he visited every week, in order to identify the motive for the crime and the perpetrator. Among the persons they spoke to on the island to gather information were local government officials, an experienced contractor and other professionals.

Police authorities ascertained the victim’s involvement in recent years with the real estate sector and the possibility that he had disturbed some circles with some recent property sales.