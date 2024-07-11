NEWS

Police nabs two men suspected of selling drugs on Mykonos

Police nabs two men suspected of selling drugs on Mykonos
[Intime News]

Police arrested two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking on the island of Mykonos, authorities said on Thursday.

After receiving a tip, officers of the Coast Guard’s Narcotics Enforcement Department found on a passenger ferry anchored at the port of Mykonos an unaccompanied suitcase containing a glass box with raw cannabis weighing 32.6 grams.

Authorities found and arrested the 51-year-old recipient of the suitcase who voluntarily handed over three more glass containers containing 51.87 grams of raw cannabis, a second container with 5.10 grams of the psychotropic substance MDMA, four drug pills, two plastic and one metal grater with raw cannabis residue, a cylindrical container with raw cannabis residue and the sums of €4,700 and $800 in cash.

Officers of Rafina’s Central Port Authority also arrested a 49-year-old man in the northern Athenian suburb of Kifissia, who allegedly send the suitcase to the second suspect. In a raid in his home, police seized a precision scale, seven ancient amphorae, a mobile phone device and the sum of 1,448 euros.

The 49-year-old is facing charges of violating laws on addictive substances, protection of antiquities and weapons. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspect arrested for murder of Mykonos surveyor to testify today
NEWS

Suspect arrested for murder of Mykonos surveyor to testify today

Three minors robbed in northern Athens suburb 
NEWS

Three minors robbed in northern Athens suburb 

Noose tightens around Mykonos mafia
NEWS

Noose tightens around Mykonos mafia

Business extortion ring members appear before investigative magistrate
NEWS

Business extortion ring members appear before investigative magistrate

Greek police arrest 38-year-old at Athens airport on UK fraud charges
NEWS

Greek police arrest 38-year-old at Athens airport on UK fraud charges

Culture Ministry employees involved in business extortion ring
NEWS

Culture Ministry employees involved in business extortion ring