Police nabs two men suspected of selling drugs on Mykonos
Police arrested two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking on the island of Mykonos, authorities said on Thursday.
After receiving a tip, officers of the Coast Guard’s Narcotics Enforcement Department found on a passenger ferry anchored at the port of Mykonos an unaccompanied suitcase containing a glass box with raw cannabis weighing 32.6 grams.
Authorities found and arrested the 51-year-old recipient of the suitcase who voluntarily handed over three more glass containers containing 51.87 grams of raw cannabis, a second container with 5.10 grams of the psychotropic substance MDMA, four drug pills, two plastic and one metal grater with raw cannabis residue, a cylindrical container with raw cannabis residue and the sums of €4,700 and $800 in cash.
Officers of Rafina’s Central Port Authority also arrested a 49-year-old man in the northern Athenian suburb of Kifissia, who allegedly send the suitcase to the second suspect. In a raid in his home, police seized a precision scale, seven ancient amphorae, a mobile phone device and the sum of 1,448 euros.
The 49-year-old is facing charges of violating laws on addictive substances, protection of antiquities and weapons.