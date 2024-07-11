Dozens of migrants found near Leros, Symi

Greece’s Coast Guard said on Thursday it had rescued 22 migrants from an islet east of Leros, in the southeastern Aegean.

The migrants were found on Wednesday on Agia Kyriaki, a small islet just 4 kilometres from Leros. The Coast Guard said it brought them to the islands’ closed migration center.

During the preliminary investigation, police arrested a 23-year-old man who they claimed is a trafficker. He is accused of illegal entry into the country, trafficking of third-country nationals and endangering life.

Authorities also said that another 39 migrants were found near a beach of Symi, another island of the southeastern Aegean. Among them were 13 children.