Suspect in Mykonos surveyor’s murder ordered to remain in custody

A 44-year-old suspect in the murder of civil engineer Panagiotis Stathis in the northern Athenian suburb of Psychiko was ordered to remain in custody following his testimony on Thursday.

Arrested last Tuesday, the suspect appeared in court under heavy security for a three-hour testimony.

Despite his extensive criminal record, he denied involvement in the murder, which occurred ten days ago. Police have linked him to CCTV footage of the killer’s scooter.

State broadcaster ERT reported that the suspect will be transferred to Athens police headquarters before being jailed.

Stathis, a land surveyor frequently visiting Mykonos, was shot outside his Athens office, prompting an investigation into his professional activities for potential motives.

