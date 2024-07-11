Four arrested after Thessaloniki defenestration

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested four men on suspicion of beating a 52-year-old man before throwing him from balcony 6.5 meters above the ground.

The victim is being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the attack and fall.

The alleged defenestration took place after a verbal altercation on Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene and proceeded to arrest the four suspects, aged 20, 24, 34, 35.

It is understood that one of those arrested is related to the victim.

A prosecutor has pressed criminal charges of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, the illegal carrying and use of weapons, damage to property and disturbing the peace.

Police seized a metal rod and knife at the scene.

The suspects have appeared before an investigative magistrate and have been given a deadline to prepare their testimony.

They will remain in custody in the meantime.