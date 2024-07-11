Charred body found in car near Lesvos wildfire

A charred body was discovered in a car near a wildfire burning in agroforest land near Polichnitos on Lesvos island.

The elderly driver, believed to be the sole occupant, reportedly died when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree, igniting the fire.

Police are investigating the scene while firefighters battle the blaze. The response effort involves 22 firefighters with seven vehicles, a 12-member ground team, two helicopters, five firefighting planes and several volunteers.

Τhe wildfire is advancing toward Cape Agios Fokas in southern central Lesvos.