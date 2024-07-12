South African man found dead in Kefalonia after going missing at sea

A 20-year-old South African man who went missing in the waters near Sami, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia (also spelled Cephalonia), has been found dead.

According to the coast guard, the man’s body, whose identity has not been released by authorities, was discovered by a private diver and transported to the port of Sami.

A large-scale operation by the coast guard had been underway in the past few hours to locate him.

The man’s mother had also issued a plea for help via social media.

Local media reported that the man had been on a catamaran, where he was employed, approaching the bay of Sami. At some point, he jumped into the sea for a swim but did not return to the vessel and had been missing since.