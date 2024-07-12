NEWS

Athens University of Economics and Business names new management council

The composition of the new 11-member management council of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) has been announced by the university’s rector, Dimitris Bourantonis.

The council comprises six internal members and five external members. 

The council’s four-year term commences on September 1.

The new members of the council are: Sandra Cohen, professor of accounting at the AUEB (internal member); Konstantinos Drakos, professor in accounting and finance at the AUEB (internal member); Theodoros Evgeniou, professor of decision sciences and technology management at INSEAD (external member); Sarantis Kalyvitis, professor of macroeconomics at the AUEB (internal member); Michael Michael, emeritus professor of economics of the University of Cyprus (external member); Irini Moustaki, professor of statistics, London School of Economics and Political Science (external member); Dimitris Papalexopoulos, managing director, Kathimerini (external member); Konstantinos Serfes, professor of economics at LeBow College of Business, Drexel University (external member); Elias Tzavalis, professor of economics at the AUEB (internal member); Vassilis Vasdekis, professor of statistics at the AUEB (internal member); George Xylomenos, professor of informatics at the AUEB (internal member).

Education

