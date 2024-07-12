Four elderly people die in separate sea incidents

Four elderly people have died in separate swimming incidents across the country, the coast guard reported.

In the northern Aegean island of Thassos, an 86-year-old man was found unconscious on Platanas Beach and later pronounced dead at a nearby health center.

A 71-year-old man was found in Agkona, Oropos, East Attica, and declared dead at Skala Oropos Clinic.

In the northern Pieria region, a 90-year-old man was recovered in Leptokarya and pronounced dead at Litochoro Health Center.

A 76-year-old woman was found in the northern Nea Moudania and pronounced dead at a nearby health center.

Investigations are ongoing.