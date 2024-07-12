NEWS

Four elderly people die in separate sea incidents

Four elderly people die in separate sea incidents
[InTime News]

Four elderly people have died in separate swimming incidents across the country, the coast guard reported.

In the northern Aegean island of Thassos, an 86-year-old man was found unconscious on Platanas Beach and later pronounced dead at a nearby health center.

A 71-year-old man was found in Agkona, Oropos, East Attica, and declared dead at Skala Oropos Clinic.

In the northern Pieria region, a 90-year-old man was recovered in Leptokarya and pronounced dead at Litochoro Health Center.

A 76-year-old woman was found in the northern Nea Moudania and pronounced dead at a nearby health center.

Investigations are ongoing.

Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
South African man found dead in Kefalonia after going missing at sea
NEWS

South African man found dead in Kefalonia after going missing at sea

Charred body found in car near Lesvos wildfire
NEWS

Charred body found in car near Lesvos wildfire

Regatta participant describes treacherous conditions where fatal accident occurred
NEWS

Regatta participant describes treacherous conditions where fatal accident occurred

French woman killed in sailing accident in Aegean 600 regatta
NEWS

French woman killed in sailing accident in Aegean 600 regatta

Two beachgoers die in northern Greece
NEWS

Two beachgoers die in northern Greece

Authorities investigate financial activities of murdered land surveyor
NEWS

Authorities investigate financial activities of murdered land surveyor