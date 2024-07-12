NEWS

Man dies after car collides with fuel truck

Man dies after car collides with fuel truck
File photo.

A man has died after the car he was driving collided with a fuel truck on a thoroughfare in eastern Attica.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. at the 38th kilometer mark on Porto Rafti Avenue.

Initial reports say the car burst into flames after the collision.

In an announcement, the Fire Service said it attended the scene to extract the man from the car, who was subsequently taken to hospital by ambulance.

The man is described as being around 50.

Police said traffic in both directions has been stopped at the scene of the accident.

Accident Transport Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elderly man found dead after Athens apartment fire
NEWS

Elderly man found dead after Athens apartment fire

Two firefighters injured in northern Greece while operating near wildfire
NEWS

Two firefighters injured in northern Greece while operating near wildfire

Wildfire hits air force ammunition depot
NEWS

Wildfire hits air force ammunition depot

Parliament to support the unborn child of Canadair pilot killed in action
NEWS

Parliament to support the unborn child of Canadair pilot killed in action

Firefighting plane crash kills two pilots
NEWS

Firefighting plane crash kills two pilots

Firefighting aircraft crashes while battling Evia wildfire
NEWS

Firefighting aircraft crashes while battling Evia wildfire