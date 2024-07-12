Man dies after car collides with fuel truck

A man has died after the car he was driving collided with a fuel truck on a thoroughfare in eastern Attica.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. at the 38th kilometer mark on Porto Rafti Avenue.

Initial reports say the car burst into flames after the collision.

In an announcement, the Fire Service said it attended the scene to extract the man from the car, who was subsequently taken to hospital by ambulance.

The man is described as being around 50.

Police said traffic in both directions has been stopped at the scene of the accident.