Tourists wade through neck-deep water to board beach ferry in Crete

Tourists waded through neck-deep water while holding their bags aloft to board the ferry to Kissamos from Balos beach in Crete, despite a law passed in June that ordered a floating platform to be erected at the popular but remote bathing spot.

Local media report the platform is expected to be installed next week.

The platform is an interim solution until floating docks and anchorages are set up at the scenic beach.

The Environment Ministry supported this measure, proposed by the Municipality of Kissamos, to ensure safe boarding and disembarking. The floating platform is currently at Kissamos port, according to local news sites.

