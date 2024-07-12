NEWS

Defense attorney questions remand of suspect in Psychiko murder case

The defense attorney for a 44-year-old suspect in the murder of a 54-year-old land surveyor in Psychiko questioned the suspect’s pretrial detention in a statement issued Friday.

Attorney Nikolaos Aletras criticized the “swift and unprecedentedly quick completion” of the pretrial investigation and the subsequent detention, suggesting it is based on “indications of guilt.”

The suspect, who has a serious criminal background including involvement in the kidnapping of shipowner Periklis Panagopoulos, denies any involvement in the murder. He was remanded in custody after a three-hour testimony on Thursday. Police have linked him to CCTV footage of the killer’s scooter and found traces of gunpowder on his belt.

The land surveyor, who frequently worked on Mykonos, was shot outside his Athens office, prompting an investigation into his professional activities for potential motives.

The murder probe has triggered a broader crackdown on organized crime. Supreme Court prosecutor Georgia Adelini has ordered coordinated investigations into mafia activities in Mykonos, other islands, Attica and Thessaloniki. Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis announced Thursday that more arrests are imminent.

