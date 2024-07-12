NEWS

Man accused of €1.4 mln fraud through bogus businesses

A 40-year-old man is accused of defrauding the government of 1.4 million euros by establishing businesses, primarily gyms and hair salons, in the northern port city Thessaloniki and using straw men to avoid taxes and social security contributions. 

Police moved in oi the suspect following an anonymous tip. 

According to a police announcement, the suspect orchestrated or misled individuals listed as owners or managers of ten businesses, evading taxes, social security contributions and other measures. 

A case file has been submitted to the prosecutor, and relevant agencies have been notified for further action and administrative penalties.

