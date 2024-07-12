Thessaloniki hospital loses mains electricity for 17 hours

Power has been restored to a Thessaloniki general hospital after supply issues left it without electricity for a short period.

The problems began at Gennimatas General Hospital when the power supply to the hospital failed early on Friday morning.

The institution then switched to generators but briefly lost power when the oil that fuels them ran out.

After a 17-hour interruption, power was restored to the hospital after crews repaired the mains network, state broadcaster ERT said.

The outage cause the cancellation of surgeries and other services, while some patients were transferred to other hospitals in the city, unions said.