Two British tourists hospitalized after being struck by a car in Crete

Two British tourists, aged 46 and 54, were hospitalized on Friday in Crete after being struck by a car in Chania.

The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the town’s urban area. An ambulance responded to the scene, transferring them to Rethymno Hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The 46-year-old suffered serious injuries, while the 54-year-old sustained abrasions to her arms and legs, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

