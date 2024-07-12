Police discover cash-stuffed bags in major extortion ring operation

Greek police recently uncovered a major extortion ring operated by civil servants in Athens, revealing hidden cash totaling 450,000 euros. Video footage shows officers opening various packages and bags containing the money.

Of the seized funds, €135,000 was found at the home of the alleged leader, identified as 43-year-old Nancy, stored in a closet and refrigerator. Another €283,000 was discovered at the residence of a 42-year-old municipal employee.

Nancy’s ledgers revealed earnings of €700,000 from 2021 to the present. The investigation, which identified 47 illegal cases and led to 14 arrests, highlights the complexity of the operation. The gang, active since at least January 2023, is estimated to have made over €700,000 annually.

Members included employees from municipal police, state building and health services, and a Culture Ministry official. The probe began after an anonymous complaint from a businessman last April. Nancy, with a history of fraud, allegedly blackmailed business owners or facilitated illegal permits for a fee, particularly in Athens and island regions. She reportedly charged between €6,000 and €10,000 per case to influence local councils and issue false certificates.