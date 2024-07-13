Man kills wife before turning gun on himself

A 42-year-old man in the west of the country shot and killed his 36-year-old estranged wife with rifle before turning the gun on himself.

The incident occurred in Amfilochia, in Aetolia-Acarnania regional unit, at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Initial reports say the man was waiting for the woman to return home. Once she parked her car, he jumped from the first-floor balcony of the property and started shooting at her. He then took his own life.

His body was found five meters from that of his victim.

Only two days ago, on Thursday, the victim had filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for an incident domestic violence and threats that took place the day before. However, police were unable to locate the man to arrest him.

The woman declined to be transferred to a refuge or be given a panic button.

The couple had two children.

The incident, which has shocked the local community, comes at a time of growing discussion about violence against women in Greece, following a series of femicides.