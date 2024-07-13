NEWS

Teen dies, another injured after car crashes into their scooter

Teen dies, another injured after car crashes into their scooter
[Shutterstock file photo]

A 15-year-old girl died and a second teen of the same age was injured when a car driven by a 19-year-old male crashed into their scooter on Friday night in northern Greece. 

Police said the accident happened shortly after 10 p.m., on the Gefyra Kipon- Alexandroupolis highway.

The scooter’s passenger was killed while the driver was taken to Alexandroupolis Hospital with various injuries

The 19-year-old car driver was arrested by the police and later released, while the preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway,

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two British tourists hospitalized after being struck by a car in Crete
NEWS

Two British tourists hospitalized after being struck by a car in Crete

Man dies after car collides with fuel truck
NEWS

Man dies after car collides with fuel truck

Truck fire halts traffic on Egnatia Odos
NEWS

Truck fire halts traffic on Egnatia Odos

Regatta participant describes treacherous conditions where fatal accident occurred
NEWS

Regatta participant describes treacherous conditions where fatal accident occurred

Grandmother bitten by snake under grandchild’s crib in Larissa
NEWS

Grandmother bitten by snake under grandchild’s crib in Larissa

Seven OSE employees investigated for leaking audio after Tempe train crash
NEWS

Seven OSE employees investigated for leaking audio after Tempe train crash