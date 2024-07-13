Teen dies, another injured after car crashes into their scooter

A 15-year-old girl died and a second teen of the same age was injured when a car driven by a 19-year-old male crashed into their scooter on Friday night in northern Greece.

Police said the accident happened shortly after 10 p.m., on the Gefyra Kipon- Alexandroupolis highway.

The scooter’s passenger was killed while the driver was taken to Alexandroupolis Hospital with various injuries

The 19-year-old car driver was arrested by the police and later released, while the preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway,