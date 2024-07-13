Βritish tourist hit by car in Crete dies

A British tourist who was struck by a car on Friday while strolling with family in a town in the northern coast of Crete died as a result of her injuries, the local press reported on Saturday.

The 47-year-old woman was vacationing with her husband, her in-laws, her brother-in-law and her 54-year-old sister-in-law, who sustained abrasions to her arms and legs.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the town of Georgioupoli, east of Chania, when a young driver lost control of his car, hitting the two women.

An ambulance transferred both women to Rethymno Hospital.