NEWS

Forced service for doctors?

Forced service for doctors?

Doctors in private practice who refuse, when called upon, to offer their services to the National Health System, may be drafted against their will or be restricted in their ability to use the online prescription system, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis has told Kathimerini.

The minister’s treat of sanctions comes after local doctors’ associations almost unanimously rejected the government’s calls for private doctors to offer their services to state hospitals to make up for personnel shortfalls. 

“We are only asking them to put in two or three shifts a month, where there is a lack of certain specialists, despite our efforts,” said Georgiadis, adding that he never expected this kind of response.

Health Politics

